seiscentos e sessenta e três

According to Buddha
You should be able to succeed in any profession or do anything you put your mind to.
sometimes, i feel like i can do anything and
sometimes, i’m so alive
sometimes, i feel like i can zoom cross the sky and,
sometimes, i want to cry
***
streets of Ribeira, Porto, Portugal ~ April 2018
Wonderful pictures.
thank you kindly Paven…humbled 😀 compose a beautiful day many smiles hedy
Lots of atmosphere. Des.
thank you Desmond…humble thank you ~ smiles hedy 🙂
I like the somewhat darkish atmosphere in the pictures.
yes the magic hour Rabirius…a beautiful city ~ smiles hedy 😀
Stretching our imagination and going beyond the normal routine re-routes the brain
and allows new pathways to be developed.
There’s still time to change the world, it all starts with the self
always appreciated dear Eddie…i love your teachings…smiles from Porto…hugs and joy and all good things your way ❤
This is truly beautiful. You captured the feeling of an old Portugese city perfectly. I love the image of the cats and cars and the bird outside de window.
humble thank you Peter…i appreciate you saying it’s so rich and beautiful and there is water…it’s the best! smiles have a happy day 😀
Ah, Portugal now. You are making the rounds Hedy. I hope your travels are treating you well. You’re certainly getting some nice images from them. CHeers!
smiles dear Chris…thank you…yes i’m enjoying each moment…and seeing no snow! 😀 smiles over the pond 🙂
Such atmosphere. A lovely place to stroll and get lost in.
yes Terry…it’s a gem…sending you joy for a happy day 😀 ❤
i can relate
to how it feels,
sometimes 🙂
me too sometimes…many smiles David 🙂 thank you always appreciated 😀
Great captures Hedy!!!
humble thank you Paulo appreciated ~ sending you joy! and smiles of course 😀
Love the light effects and coloration, Hedy!!😊ellen
yes fun and beautiful light here…many smiles dear Ellen…sending you a handful of joy!
Hello. Just want to let you know that
your poem is lovely and the photos are fabulous.
Neil S.
thank you Neil…appreciated…i used the words of music…it’s one of my intentions and i love music very much ~ smiles hedy
ps. i’m including this https://sloppybuddhist.com/define/
The picture, second from the bottom. It needs to be 6×4… feet. And, hung in a large space. 🙂
humbled Ray…thanks for saying 😀 smiles over the pond!
You’re welcome. We all need an old fashioned picture editor sometimes. Heh, heh.
funny thing is yesterday i received an email…” I’ve selected the image of the woman hanging her laundry for Discover. It will appear on April 30th. I love how her lighted window draws your eye up the photo. Great work! Krista”…so that’s kind cool for me…sure made me smile 😀 thank you for your teachings Ray…i appreciate them!
Good for you. I didn’t do very much. You did.
^_^ 😀 still thanks for looking and commenting Ray
I’m noisy. Heh.
well I love it Ray…it’s good noise 🙂 I learn and I love that ❤
Thank you… mostly I just pass on what others taught me.
That’s what educators do Ray 🤓☺️
Nooooo… you are god-like in stature. 🙂 You do know that you and I have the same terminal degree. You use yours. Mine was a not so good us of my time.
terminal degree…that’s too good…I’m smiling…I try my best 😀
Since I never used it — the politics of academia scared me away — all it did was allow me to produce a good dis. 49% of it is photographs. 🙂
I’m having a hard time replying to your comments. I think it’s on your end because I can reply to everybody else. I’ll try another way in a bit.
my sloppy delayed replies and WP comments are a tad scattered at best…no worries…have a gooder! smiles hedy…and i think i capture them all sooner than later 😀
It’s a technical thing. I’m pretty sure the fine folds at WordPress are doing something behind the scenes.
In reply to Portugal being easy… I’ve never been there when I wasn’t working. In fact, I rarely travel any more just for me. I say that I will, but when I get home I just want to be home.
yes i can appreciate that…i also like my own bed 😀
It’s also due to the way I travel. Never any one place for more than a night or two. I’m assuming that you are basically staying in one or two places. Makes a lot of differece.
yup hand for 10 to 14 days…there are many more tourists here even from 2 years ago…not fond of them and all those buses and boats…but Portuguese we’ve met like the increase in their economy…tonight i’ll find out more from friends…
Everybody is traveling. Given the amount of travel blogs that follow Storyteller, I’m amazed that there is any room for people on the ground.
I NOLA, we are dependent on tourists. It is really our only business. The things we do best, music and food, depend on people from someplace else.
I like to get local…and nest in a neighbourhood…2-3 weeks…and learn the little things, as much as possible…thank goodness Lisboa is so large finding adventures away from tourists is possible…but amazing to see the changes after 2 years…and housing prices are unreal in central Lisbon and Porto now…and living in etown we don’t get many tourists…it’s a ugly place actually 🧐 but has some beauty of course…I always feel sad returning…
If I’m not working in either job, that’s my preference too. I learn a lot more and photograph better if I stay in one place and let the pictures come to me. I haven’t looked at housing places anywhere lately. Maybe it’s time for you to move, but I’ve never been to Alberta and anywhere near middle Canada. I’m sort of exploring the idea of spending a few weeks on Prince Edward Island just to get away from our summer heat…
PEI is beautiful…I have no doubt you’ll enjoy it…and they also have real winter ❄️💫💫☺️
I would just go for the summer. Or, not. 🙂
I more or less don’t even talk about him. I worry more about who is behind him…. somebody had to vote for him and they still aren’t happy. The next guy could be worse or his supports could get more radical right wing.
and who is behind behind him…it’s a strange world…as i’ve said often i imagine another world…i’m off to walk some new streets and have some Portuguese foods ~~~~ smiles Ray!
I think imaging is like miracles. They take hard work. Enjoy your food.
yes miracles…and yes to good local foods…
When I travel I try to only eat local. Even in New Orleans, there is no reason to eat something from a chain.
or airline food…not sure how they can make it so shitty…I bring my own…and I don’t eat food from chains…or food made by teenagers…I’d rather have water and an apple 🍎 😂 I’m fussy/mindful about what I eat…so will walk a long way to find the delicious as it’s always possible…I’ve also watched Anthony Bourdain and my father was a chef…I’m spoiled it know 😔 but grateful 😁🙏
Because I’ve done this for so long, I’m usually able to upgrade into someplace upfront where the food isn’t so bad especially to Asia where I still try to spend some time.
The last time that I ate at McDonald’s was 1 Sep 2005. I know this because I landed someplace that I didn’t know after Hurricane Katrina and I need to eat and use WiFi or their computers.
Mostly, I cook. Over the years I’ve learned… sometimes from people like Gordon Ramsey and I do really like watching Bourdain’s travel shows… except he drinks too much. But, he thinks like I do visually and politically. I don’t think you’re spoiled. I think you are like me. 🙄🤗😳
last time I did I was in Kyoto after much sake…it was the middle of the night…it was a sloppy night…’food’ was suppose to help 🤪 makes me ill just thinking of it 😂but it was a fun time! I also prefer cooking…as long as I have time…I am grateful ☺️💫 have a tasty cooking day Ray 😃
Food does help. Usually something with carbs. it’s been a long time. 26 years. 😉
Gorgeous – every one of them. You have the eye girl!
Alison
humble thank you dear Alison…i have fun with my little black box you know 😀 ❤
The beautiful city of Porto. Nice pictures.
it’s so beautiful…i love Portugal and Porto is stunning…nice fish and wine too…have a happy day Alex…thank you ❤
Beautiful light and ambiance. Thinking of you! Mati
thanks kindly Mati…compose a beautiful day ~ smiles hedy 😀
Vocè pode fazer tudo o que Vc quizer. 🙂
Love those Porto pix. (How was the Port?)
Boa semana Hedy
beautiful city…and the water…oh i love water 😀
Especially when that water is not frozen? 😉
yes i’m not fond of ice ^_^
So I surmised. 🙂
only one or 2 patches left hooray! 😄
And maybe gone when you come back.
enjoy every moment ‘all good’ here Brian ☺️💫🤓
There is a quiet in these photos. Soft darkness and heavy light. The people–as if they’ve appeared out of nowhere. There’s a sense for me nothing belongs. It is all temporary. It is all just this fading light. Really beautiful…
Peace
Michael
humble thank you Michael…such a wonderful walk…and yes all illusions…have a wonderful writing day ~ sending joy and peace hedy 🙂
Such cool images dear Hedy … Portugal divine, and wonderful food
yes yes i agree Julie…i love it! 🙂 smiles hedy