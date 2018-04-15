sloppybuddhist

seiscentos e sessenta e três

According to Buddha

You should be able to succeed in any profession or do anything you put your mind to.

hb images - Porto - man + purple bag alley_

hb images - Porto - alley evening walk - 1

hb images - Porto - alley evening walk - 6

hb images - Porto - woman and laundry evening_

hb images - Porto - alley evening walk - 3

sometimes, i feel like i can do anything and
sometimes, i’m so alive
sometimes, i feel like i can zoom cross the sky and,
sometimes, i want to cry

***

streets of Ribeira, Porto, Portugal ~ April 2018

  1. Wonderful pictures.

    Pavan Athreyas 15 April 2018 at 4am

  2. Lots of atmosphere. Des.

    belshade 15 April 2018 at 4am

  3. I like the somewhat darkish atmosphere in the pictures.

    rabirius 15 April 2018 at 5am

  4. Stretching our imagination and going beyond the normal routine re-routes the brain
    and allows new pathways to be developed.
    There’s still time to change the world, it all starts with the self

    Eddie Two Hawks 15 April 2018 at 6am

  5. This is truly beautiful. You captured the feeling of an old Portugese city perfectly. I love the image of the cats and cars and the bird outside de window.

    petergreyphotography 15 April 2018 at 6am

    • humble thank you Peter…i appreciate you saying it’s so rich and beautiful and there is water…it’s the best! smiles have a happy day 😀

      sloppy buddhist 18 April 2018 at 1am

  6. Ah, Portugal now. You are making the rounds Hedy. I hope your travels are treating you well. You’re certainly getting some nice images from them. CHeers!

    milfordstreet 15 April 2018 at 7am

  7. Such atmosphere. A lovely place to stroll and get lost in.

    Terry 15 April 2018 at 10am

  8. i can relate
    to how it feels,
    sometimes 🙂

    smilecalm 15 April 2018 at 11am

  9. Great captures Hedy!!!

    almeidadepaulo 15 April 2018 at 12pm

  10. Love the light effects and coloration, Hedy!!😊ellen

    stockdalewolfe 15 April 2018 at 2pm

  11. Hello. Just want to let you know that
    your poem is lovely and the photos are fabulous.

    Neil S.

    Yeah, Another Blogger 15 April 2018 at 5pm

  12. The picture, second from the bottom. It needs to be 6×4… feet. And, hung in a large space. 🙂

    Ray Laskowitz 15 April 2018 at 5pm

    • humbled Ray…thanks for saying 😀 smiles over the pond!

      sloppy buddhist 18 April 2018 at 1am

      • You’re welcome. We all need an old fashioned picture editor sometimes. Heh, heh.

        Ray Laskowitz 18 April 2018 at 9am

      • I’m having a hard time replying to your comments. I think it’s on your end because I can reply to everybody else. I’ll try another way in a bit.

        Ray Laskowitz 18 April 2018 at 4pm

        • my sloppy delayed replies and WP comments are a tad scattered at best…no worries…have a gooder! smiles hedy…and i think i capture them all sooner than later 😀

          sloppy buddhist 19 April 2018 at 12am

      • In reply to Portugal being easy… I’ve never been there when I wasn’t working. In fact, I rarely travel any more just for me. I say that I will, but when I get home I just want to be home.

        Ray Laskowitz 18 April 2018 at 4pm

        • yes i can appreciate that…i also like my own bed 😀

          sloppy buddhist 19 April 2018 at 12am

          • It’s also due to the way I travel. Never any one place for more than a night or two. I’m assuming that you are basically staying in one or two places. Makes a lot of differece.

            Ray Laskowitz 19 April 2018 at 8am

          • yup hand for 10 to 14 days…there are many more tourists here even from 2 years ago…not fond of them and all those buses and boats…but Portuguese we’ve met like the increase in their economy…tonight i’ll find out more from friends…

            sloppy buddhist 19 April 2018 at 11pm

          • Everybody is traveling. Given the amount of travel blogs that follow Storyteller, I’m amazed that there is any room for people on the ground.

            I NOLA, we are dependent on tourists. It is really our only business. The things we do best, music and food, depend on people from someplace else.

            Ray Laskowitz 20 April 2018 at 9am

          • I like to get local…and nest in a neighbourhood…2-3 weeks…and learn the little things, as much as possible…thank goodness Lisboa is so large finding adventures away from tourists is possible…but amazing to see the changes after 2 years…and housing prices are unreal in central Lisbon and Porto now…and living in etown we don’t get many tourists…it’s a ugly place actually 🧐 but has some beauty of course…I always feel sad returning…

            sloppy buddhist 25 April 2018 at 7am

          • If I’m not working in either job, that’s my preference too. I learn a lot more and photograph better if I stay in one place and let the pictures come to me. I haven’t looked at housing places anywhere lately. Maybe it’s time for you to move, but I’ve never been to Alberta and anywhere near middle Canada. I’m sort of exploring the idea of spending a few weeks on Prince Edward Island just to get away from our summer heat…

            Ray Laskowitz 25 April 2018 at 9pm

          • PEI is beautiful…I have no doubt you’ll enjoy it…and they also have real winter ❄️💫💫☺️

            sloppy buddhist 29 April 2018 at 8am

          • I would just go for the summer. Or, not. 🙂

            Ray Laskowitz 29 April 2018 at 10am

      • I more or less don’t even talk about him. I worry more about who is behind him…. somebody had to vote for him and they still aren’t happy. The next guy could be worse or his supports could get more radical right wing.

        Ray Laskowitz 18 April 2018 at 4pm

        • and who is behind behind him…it’s a strange world…as i’ve said often i imagine another world…i’m off to walk some new streets and have some Portuguese foods ~~~~ smiles Ray!

          sloppy buddhist 19 April 2018 at 12am

          • I think imaging is like miracles. They take hard work. Enjoy your food.

            Ray Laskowitz 19 April 2018 at 8am

          • yes miracles…and yes to good local foods…

            sloppy buddhist 19 April 2018 at 11pm

          • When I travel I try to only eat local. Even in New Orleans, there is no reason to eat something from a chain.

            Ray Laskowitz 20 April 2018 at 8am

          • or airline food…not sure how they can make it so shitty…I bring my own…and I don’t eat food from chains…or food made by teenagers…I’d rather have water and an apple 🍎 😂 I’m fussy/mindful about what I eat…so will walk a long way to find the delicious as it’s always possible…I’ve also watched Anthony Bourdain and my father was a chef…I’m spoiled it know 😔 but grateful 😁🙏

            sloppy buddhist 25 April 2018 at 8am

          • Because I’ve done this for so long, I’m usually able to upgrade into someplace upfront where the food isn’t so bad especially to Asia where I still try to spend some time.

            The last time that I ate at McDonald’s was 1 Sep 2005. I know this because I landed someplace that I didn’t know after Hurricane Katrina and I need to eat and use WiFi or their computers.

            Mostly, I cook. Over the years I’ve learned… sometimes from people like Gordon Ramsey and I do really like watching Bourdain’s travel shows… except he drinks too much. But, he thinks like I do visually and politically. I don’t think you’re spoiled. I think you are like me. 🙄🤗😳

            Ray Laskowitz 25 April 2018 at 9pm

          • last time I did I was in Kyoto after much sake…it was the middle of the night…it was a sloppy night…’food’ was suppose to help 🤪 makes me ill just thinking of it 😂but it was a fun time! I also prefer cooking…as long as I have time…I am grateful ☺️💫 have a tasty cooking day Ray 😃

            sloppy buddhist 29 April 2018 at 8am

          • Food does help. Usually something with carbs. it’s been a long time. 26 years. 😉

            Ray Laskowitz 29 April 2018 at 10am

  13. Gorgeous – every one of them. You have the eye girl!
    Alison

    Alison and Don 15 April 2018 at 10pm

  14. The beautiful city of Porto. Nice pictures.

    alexmene 16 April 2018 at 1am

  15. Beautiful light and ambiance. Thinking of you! Mati

    Mati Messager 16 April 2018 at 7am

  16. Vocè pode fazer tudo o que Vc quizer. 🙂
    Love those Porto pix. (How was the Port?)
    Boa semana Hedy

    equinoxio21 16 April 2018 at 12pm

  17. There is a quiet in these photos. Soft darkness and heavy light. The people–as if they’ve appeared out of nowhere. There’s a sense for me nothing belongs. It is all temporary. It is all just this fading light. Really beautiful…

    Peace
    Michael

    Michael 18 April 2018 at 6pm

  18. Such cool images dear Hedy … Portugal divine, and wonderful food

    Julie@frogpondfarm 18 April 2018 at 10pm

